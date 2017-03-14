Sheriff's Office thanks Father James B. Hay School
Sheriff's Office thanks Father James B. Hay School Local kids sang and served mass during the law enforcement appreciation mass in February. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2nlqoIY Otero County Sheriff's Office deputy Patrick O'Brien handcuffs Mercie Epperson, a fourth and fifth grade teacher at Father James B. Hay School, as part of a demonstration for students on Tuesday afternoon.
