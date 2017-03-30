School officials: Alamogordo student ...

School officials: Alamogordo student passed out prescription drugs to classmates

Alamogordo Public Schools says a student brought Xanax to school and gave them out. Those at the school began noticing strange behavior and several students were transported to the hospital.

Alamogordo Public Schools says a student brought Xanax to school and gave them out. Those at the school began noticing strange behavior and several students were transported to the hospital.

Priscilla

Alamogordo, NM

#1 Friday Mar 31
All the students who took the Xanax are gay. Does this say anything about the lack self-esteem of our gay students? Great job Chaparral Middle School. Obviously gay students are laboring in an environment of hate.

Sabu

Lyndeborough, NH

#3 Sunday Apr 2
Thankfully, this matter wasn't worse, where a child was perhaps permanently harmed, or even killed by such dangerous drugs.

There may be a silver lining in all of this, that many people and many children learned a valuable lesson with this incident. I hope so.

Alchemist

United States

#4 Monday Apr 3
Great parenting. My children, 8 and 12; know the dangers of drugs, and wouldn't even consider taking a pill from anyone, much less another child. I know the kid that allegedly did this; he's a POS and so are his parents.

Sabu

Lyndeborough, NH

#5 Monday Apr 3
Alchemist wrote:
Great parenting. My children, 8 and 12; know the dangers of drugs, and wouldn't even consider taking a pill from anyone, much less another child. I know the kid that allegedly did this; he's a POS and so are his parents.
I of course already assumed such.

Sabu

Lyndeborough, NH

#6 Monday Apr 3
Most children here are tainted goods. Introverts, uneducated, devious, underhanded

And that the smartest children that I've witnessed here in more than a decade, were the handicapped, mentally, physically, or both. I kid you not.

That speaks accolades for those who could be smart and be something, but choose to be total dead end losers.

Another old saying "Like Father, Like Son".

But don't worry little retards, there's 2 or 3 more Dominos Pizza Joints "a-comin soon" to good ole Alamoturdo. Go ahead, spend the rest of your stupid worthless lives there, I don't really give a crap.

And guess what? Neither do you!

