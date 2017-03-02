RPOC rally set for Saturday in suppor...

RPOC rally set for Saturday in support ofa

Alamogordo Daily News

RPOC rally set for Saturday in support of President Trump The Republican Party of Otero County will be conducting their first rally in support of President Trump Saturday morning. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2lFGus9 ALAMOGORDO - The Republican Party of Otero County will be conducting their first rally in support of President Donald Trump Saturday morning, according to an RPOC press release.

Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.

Alamogordo, NM

