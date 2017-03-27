Police investigating Xanax brought to...

Police investigating Xanax brought to Alamogordo school

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Criminal charges could come against an Alamogordo eighth-grader who police say brought Xanax to school Thursday and gave it to fellow students. More than a dozen of them were hospitalized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comey Knew ! 3 hr Nope 3
Who's Cryin' Now? 4 hr Yeah 3
That Infernal Wall! 5 hr Pragmatist 52
Time to pay your BO fine 5 hr Pragmatist 19
Sanctuary cities 5 hr Good Luck 29
The first lady and the HAG 6 hr Ralph 10
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) 9 hr See me i se u 42
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,961,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC