Otero County Republican Party rallies in support of Trump
Otero County Republican Party rallies in support of Trump Local event was one of 300 rallies across the nation held in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2m6TAzQ Republic Party of Otero County members and supporters from across the state gathered on the corners of 10th Street and White Sands Boulevard to show their support for President Trump.
