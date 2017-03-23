Man accused of vehicle theft and traffickinga
Otero County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 31-year-old man after the man was observed by deputies allegedly exiting a stolen vehicle. Man accused of vehicle theft and trafficking heroin Otero County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 31-year-old man after the man was observed by deputies allegedly exiting a stolen vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanctuary cities
|3 hr
|You know
|7
|Trump is smashing Isis
|3 hr
|Ralph
|3
|Overnight We Became a Monarchy
|3 hr
|Ralph
|22
|Time to pay your BO fine
|7 hr
|Ralph
|13
|Without Democrat Support
|7 hr
|Ralph
|31
|read Alamogordo News about 6.8 million stollen
|9 hr
|Good Luck
|4
|Quotes from famous people.
|12 hr
|Ralph
|68
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC