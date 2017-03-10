Gannett's Sun-News to cut publication days

Gannett Corporation, the publicly traded media company that owns and publishes The Silver City Sun-News, has announced it will cut production days at several of its newspapers, including the Sun-News and the Deming Headlight, going from publishing five days a week down to two days a week. Rynni Henderson, the president of the Las Cruces and Silver City Sun-News and the Deming Headlight, confirmed the cuts on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.