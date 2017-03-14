Former City utility manager settles lawsuit for $500K
Former City utility manager settles lawsuit for $500K A former Alamogordo utility billing manager has settled his federal lawsuit against the City for $500,000. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2mHki2i ALAMOGORDO - A former Alamogordo utility billing manager who was the target of several audits and a criminal investigation by the city of Alamogordo has settled his federal discrimination lawsuit against the city for $500,000, according to federal court documents.
