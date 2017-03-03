Former AZ Boys associates indicted by...

Former AZ Boys associates indicted by grand jury

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

An Otero County grand jury indicted Tuesday two former AZ Boys associates in connection with the Nov. 1, 2011 homicide of Richard Valdez. Former AZ Boys associates indicted by grand jury ALAMOGORDO - An Otero County grand jury indicted Tuesday two former AZ Boys associates in connection with the Nov. 1, 2011 homicide of Richard Valdez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't let Obama come to your town ! (Aug '12) 41 min you are 18
Venezuela diet 44 min What 74
Trump is doing it ! 1 hr Drain 254
aps 2 hr Batist 1
Trump had racked up $10M in vacation travel costs 3 hr Yeah 4
Chump Joke of the Day 3 hr The 311
Class Warfare is in Full Swing 6 hr Good Luck 2
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,041 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC