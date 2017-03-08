County to hold public hearing on judiciala
County to hold public hearing on judicial complex, Hold Harmless taxes Otero County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing Tuesday, March 14 to discuss the new judicial complex. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2mI3qec From left to right, County Commissioners Lori Bies, Janet White and Susan Flores.
