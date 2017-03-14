County resident discusses maintained county roads
County resident discusses maintained county roads An Otero County resident went before County Commissioners to discuss road conditions at Escondido Acres and Gardens. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2nlArxk Otero County resident Rodney C. Poole discussed road conditions at Escondido Acres and Gardens at Thursday's Otero County Commission meeting.
