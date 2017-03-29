County moves forward with solar project at prisona
County moves forward with solar project at prison facility Otero County Commissioners approved a purchase agreement for a solar power system at the Otero County Prison Facility. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2oArBbG In this file photo, a solar farm is powered by the sun.
