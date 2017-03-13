County initiates contest with students for newa

County initiates contest with student...

County initiates contest with students for new logo County Commissioners are initiating a contest with students to create a new logo for the county. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2nhvuG3 Otero County Commissioners have initiated a contest with students residing in Otero County to design a new logo for the county at their Thursday, March 9 meeting.

