Correction, March 9, 2017

A story published on Page A-5 in the Thursday, March 9, 2017, edition of The New Mexican , about a proposed constitutional amendment to use money from the state's Permanent Land Grant Fund to pay for early childhood education programs, mistakenly said all but one Republican, Rep. Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo, voted for the bill. Herrell was the only Republican to vote for the legislation.

