Completion date for restoring Bonito Lake moved to 2020
Debris from the Little Bear Fire in 2012 polluted the lake which is also used for drinking water in Alamogordo. According to the Alamogordo News, the completion date has been moved back two more years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overnight We Became a Monarchy
|58 min
|As usual
|26
|Without Democrat Support
|1 hr
|Yeah
|34
|BO collusion ?
|5 hr
|Ralph
|7
|Chump Joke of the Day
|10 hr
|Ralph
|335
|Grandpa says' (Jan '16)
|10 hr
|Ralph
|649
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|10 hr
|Ralph
|660
|Quotes from famous people.
|10 hr
|Ralph
|69
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC