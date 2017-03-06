Committee shuts down bill to bring ba...

Committee shuts down bill to bring back the death penalty

Monday Mar 6 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

After the high-profile murders of two officers and 10-year-old Victoria Martens, there's been another push to bring back the death penalty. However, the bill didn't get far tonight.

