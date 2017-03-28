City leaders discuss hopes for Hobby Lobby City leaders got together on Tuesday to discuss the hopes and future Hobby Lobby can bring to Alamogordo. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2oetH1s Hobby Lobby announced Monday that the arts and crafts chain will open new store at White Sands Mall, 3199 N. White Sands Blvd., by January 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.