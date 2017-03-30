Chaparral Middle School students hosp...

Chaparral Middle School students hospitalized

Thursday Mar 30

Chaparral Middle School students hospitalized An estimated 16 8th graders were transported to the hospital after a student distributed prescription medication. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2nEZf2n An estimated 16 8th graders were transported to the hospital Thursday morning after a student distributed prescription medication to classmates.

