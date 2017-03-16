Borehole representatives discuss project detailsa

Borehole representatives discuss project details at public meeting Borehole representatives held a public meeting at Patron's Hall on Tuesday to discuss the deep borehole research project Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2nxiFnE TerranearPMC C.E.O. Kenneth T. Fillman discussed what happened during their public meeting Tuesday at Patron's Hall regarding the Salt Basin Deep Borehole Research Project at the Daily News office Thursday. ALAMOGORDO - TerranearPMC representatives hosted a public meeting at Patron's Hall on Tuesday to discuss the controversial Salt Basin Deep Borehole Research Project to members of the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.