Biannual Trinity Site tour to be met ...

Biannual Trinity Site tour to be met with protest

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

New Mexico residents living near the test site of the first atomic bomb plan to hold a demonstration as visitors caravan to the Trinity Site for a tour. The Alamogordo Daily News reports that the Tularosa Basin Downwinders advocacy group will be protesting Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Overnight We Became a Monarchy 14 min Pragmatist 1
Private Prisons in Bosie 1 hr Ralph 2
Time to pay your BO fine 8 hr Ralph 4
North Korea 20 hr Ralph 8
Without Democrat Support 20 hr Ralph 27
Dare to Call It 20 hr Ralph 27
Sewer water used for soccer fields in alamo? Sun Ralph 46
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Otero County was issued at March 27 at 12:38PM MDT

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,913 • Total comments across all topics: 279,860,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC