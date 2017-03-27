Biannual Trinity Site tour to be met with protest
New Mexico residents living near the test site of the first atomic bomb plan to hold a demonstration as visitors caravan to the Trinity Site for a tour. The Alamogordo Daily News reports that the Tularosa Basin Downwinders advocacy group will be protesting Saturday.
