Authorities: Alamogordo student gives...

Authorities: Alamogordo student gives Xanax to classmates

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Alamogordo police are conducting a criminal investigation after an estimated 16 Chaparral Middle School students were transported to a hospital after a classmate gave them prescription medication. Alamogordo Public Schools officials say an eighth grade student brought a bottle of Xanax to school Thursday morning and distributed the medication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sanctuary cities 1 hr Good Luck 20
Quotes from famous people. 10 hr Ralph 70
Joke of the day. (Jan '16) 10 hr Ralph 661
Grandpa says' (Jan '16) 10 hr Ralph 650
Chump Joke of the Day 10 hr Ralph 336
The first lady and the HAG 10 hr Ralph 3
Overnight We Became a Monarchy 10 hr Ralph 29
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Otero County was issued at March 30 at 3:42PM MDT

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,934,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC