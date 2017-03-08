Alamogordo-White Sands Regional Airport looks to fix sinkholes Jim Talbert and Lance Grace present an improvement plan to City Commissioners. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2mIcqQA Airport Advisory Board Member Lance Grace and Airport Manager Jim Talbert introduce members of the Airport Advisory Board to the City Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.