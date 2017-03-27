Alamogordo police investigate claim bus driver choked child
Police say a driver for the Alamo Bus Company is now under investigation after allegedly choking a fourth-grader. Police are still the process of questioning witnesses, but they say take accusations like this very seriously.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overnight We Became a Monarchy
|1 hr
|Yeah
|6
|North Korea
|1 hr
|Yeah
|11
|Without Democrat Support
|2 hr
|Nope
|28
|Private Prisons in Bosie
|2 hr
|Ralph
|4
|Time to pay your BO fine
|2 hr
|Ralph
|6
|Dare to Call It
|Sun
|Ralph
|27
|Sewer water used for soccer fields in alamo?
|Sun
|Ralph
|46
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC