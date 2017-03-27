Alamogordo police investigate claim b...

Alamogordo police investigate claim bus driver choked child

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Police say a driver for the Alamo Bus Company is now under investigation after allegedly choking a fourth-grader. Police are still the process of questioning witnesses, but they say take accusations like this very seriously.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Overnight We Became a Monarchy 1 hr Yeah 6
North Korea 1 hr Yeah 11
Without Democrat Support 2 hr Nope 28
Private Prisons in Bosie 2 hr Ralph 4
Time to pay your BO fine 2 hr Ralph 6
Dare to Call It Sun Ralph 27
Sewer water used for soccer fields in alamo? Sun Ralph 46
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Otero County was issued at March 27 at 12:38PM MDT

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,590 • Total comments across all topics: 279,864,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC