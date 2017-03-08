Alamogordo airport looks for funds to fix sinkholes
Airport officials in one southern New Mexico city are on the hunt for grants that will help address a number of maintenance issues, including the expansion of cracks and sinkholes in areas where airplanes are parked. The Alamogordo Daily News reported Wednesday that managers of the White Sands Regional Airport in Alamogordo presented details of an improvement plan during a recent meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bowling at the white house
|19 min
|Laughing
|9
|Trump is doing it !
|24 min
|Laughing
|263
|Class Warfare is in Full Swing
|1 hr
|Pragmatist
|43
|Can someone recommend a good motel in town?
|3 hr
|Paul M
|1
|All you climate deniers take particular note!
|5 hr
|A local
|4
|Quotes from famous people.
|6 hr
|Ralph
|53
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|Ralph
|643
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC