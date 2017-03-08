Alamogordo airport looks for funds to...

Alamogordo airport looks for funds to fix sinkholes

Airport officials in one southern New Mexico city are on the hunt for grants that will help address a number of maintenance issues, including the expansion of cracks and sinkholes in areas where airplanes are parked. The Alamogordo Daily News reported Wednesday that managers of the White Sands Regional Airport in Alamogordo presented details of an improvement plan during a recent meeting.

