1908: Murder at Orogrande; Man is apprehended

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

J.S. Van Sickle, a "tapper" in the Southwest smelter at Orogrande, N.M. thirty-eight miles south of Alamogordo, was shot and killed by Frank Brown, a miner, at about 6:30 Tuesday evening. The trouble came up over a tent which Van Sickle had been occupying for some time and to which Mrs. Cox, the owner, assigned Brown by mistake.

