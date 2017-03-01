1908: Murder at Orogrande; Man is apprehended
J.S. Van Sickle, a "tapper" in the Southwest smelter at Orogrande, N.M. thirty-eight miles south of Alamogordo, was shot and killed by Frank Brown, a miner, at about 6:30 Tuesday evening. The trouble came up over a tent which Van Sickle had been occupying for some time and to which Mrs. Cox, the owner, assigned Brown by mistake.
