Three suspects arrested for attempted home invasion

Three suspects arrested for attempted home invasion Alamogordo Police arrested Dominic Roberts, Dustin Williams and Ross Sanders in connection to the Feb. 2 attempted home invasion. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2kKrdt1 Dustin Williams, Ross Sanders and Dominic Roberts were arrested by the Alamogordo Police Department on Feb. 6 in connection with the attempted home invasion in Alamogordo on Feb. 2. APD is still looking for two suspects, Crystal Silva and Jason Enjady.

