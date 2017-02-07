Three suspects arrested for attempted home invasion Alamogordo Police arrested Dominic Roberts, Dustin Williams and Ross Sanders in connection to the Feb. 2 attempted home invasion. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2kKrdt1 Dustin Williams, Ross Sanders and Dominic Roberts were arrested by the Alamogordo Police Department on Feb. 6 in connection with the attempted home invasion in Alamogordo on Feb. 2. APD is still looking for two suspects, Crystal Silva and Jason Enjady.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.