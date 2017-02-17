Police chase ends in fiery crash at gas station
Surveillance video released by the Orlando Police Department shows a man gunning down a man and severely injuring four other people. The shooting happened on Dec. 11, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grabyourwallet
|1 hr
|Laughing
|21
|President Trump Inherited A Mess
|1 hr
|Laughing
|5
|President Trump had a great press conference !
|4 hr
|Ralph
|11
|The Nature of God .
|4 hr
|Ralph
|25
|Trump is doing it !
|4 hr
|Ralph
|170
|HIGH SCHOOL -- 1957 vs. 2014
|10 hr
|Mister Tee
|15
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|Ralph
|623
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC