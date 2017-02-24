'Pandora's Box' to Open at Black Box Theatre This Weekend

"A Reimagining of Pandora's Box" is set for the Black Box Theatre on Saturday, February 25 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, February 26 at 2:30 p.m. This show has been collaboratively created and choreographed by the Mesilla Valley Dance Collective members, as well as featured guest performers Jessica Trembly, of 575 Dance in Alamogordo, NM, and Jermey J. Edmonson, a graduate student at NMSU. The idea for the show was proposed by one of the members of the dance collective, Miranda Williams, in the wake of losing her friend and co-worker to pancreatic cancer in March 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.