Otero County elects new school board ...

Otero County elects new school board members

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

Otero County elects new school board members Cloudcroft voters pass $4 million general obligation bond to improve buildings and technology. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2k5meyF On Tuesday, Cloudcroft voters elected Kody Adams to the Cloudcroft Board of Education and passed a $4 million General Obligation School Bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chump Joke of the Day 3 hr Ralph 278
Grandpa says' (Jan '16) 3 hr Ralph 606
Joke of the day. (Jan '16) 3 hr Ralph 618
Quotes from famous people. 3 hr Ralph 15
Who Was Haym Solomon? 3 hr Ralph 9
Trump is doing it ! 3 hr Ralph 162
The Nature of God . 3 hr Ralph 8
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Otero County was issued at February 13 at 6:10AM MST

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,085 • Total comments across all topics: 278,823,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC