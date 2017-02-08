Otero County elects new school board members
Otero County elects new school board members Cloudcroft voters pass $4 million general obligation bond to improve buildings and technology. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2k5meyF On Tuesday, Cloudcroft voters elected Kody Adams to the Cloudcroft Board of Education and passed a $4 million General Obligation School Bond.
