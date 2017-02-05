Las Crucens racking up debt along with rest ofa
The country will end 2016 with a net increase of roughly $80 billion in credit card debt, according to a recent study. Las Crucens racking up debt along with rest of U.S. The country will end 2016 with a net increase of roughly $80 billion in credit card debt, according to a recent study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armed suspects wanted in attempted home invasion
|1 hr
|Willie Nelson Heads
|3
|Two Weeks
|4 hr
|Good Luck
|24
|Trump is doing it !
|5 hr
|Why
|142
|Trump says it may be 2018 before ACA replaced
|5 hr
|Nope
|8
|Attempted home invasion with armed criminals on...
|6 hr
|Pragmatist
|29
|Understanding Zionism
|8 hr
|portstewart
|52
|The FBI Just Gave Hillary Clinton Devastating ...
|8 hr
|Ralph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC