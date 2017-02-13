KTM Rider Kacey Martinez Scores Second in Round 2 Of AMA National Hare Hound Championship
Round 2 of the AMA National Hare & Hound Series took place on Sunday in Alamogordo, New Mexico where FMF KTM Factory Racing Team's Kacy Martinez finished 2nd place after an intense three-hour battle with KTM-mounted rider Britney Gallegos. With a slightly different start procedure than usual, Martinez lined up in row three for the Women 86cc-Open A Class start, alongside other A-level classes.
