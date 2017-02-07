Ken Lawrence concludes his series on ...

Ken Lawrence concludes his series on postal history of the atomic bomb, a rich and complex subject.

This July 4, 1942, cover from Fribourg, Switzerland, to Manhattan Project physicist Gerhard Dessauer at the University of Rochester was inspected July 6 by Swiss customs at Basel, then routed through Vichy France and Spain to Lisbon, Portugal. It was opened and examined by British Imperial Censorship at Bermuda en route to the United States.

