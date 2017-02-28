Holloman AFB unit retires drone, transitions toa

A U.S. Air Force training unit at a base in southern New Mexico has retired a widely used armed drone to transition to a newer remotely piloted model. Holloman AFB unit retires drone, transitions to new model ALAMOGORDO, N.M. - A U.S. Air Force training unit at a base in southern New Mexico has retired a widely used armed drone to transition to a newer remotely piloted model.

