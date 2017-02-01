One person was killed and another injured in a training accident on a military range in southern New Mexico, Holloman Air Force Base officials said Wednesday. Holloman: 1 killed, 1 injured in training mishap ALAMOGORDO - One person was killed and another injured in a training accident on a military range in southern New Mexico, Holloman Air Force Base officials said Wednesday.

