High winds blow across Otero County Sacramento Peak Observatory saw wind gusts of 58 mph on Tuesday. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2mCaVk1 Dust blows across Alamogordo on Tuesday afternoon as peak wind gusts hit 51 mph in town, 53 mph at Holloman Air Force Base and 58 at the Sacramento Peak Observatory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.