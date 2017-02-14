Former book keeper accused of stealin...

Former book keeper accused of stealing thousands takes plea deal

According to the Alamogordo Daily News, an investigation was started in 2014 after owners at the Animal Village in Alamogordo discovered discrepancies in the finances. The Otero County Sheriff's Office found evidence showing 36-year-old Jennifer Carrasco, a book keeper for the organization, had written about 13 fraudulent checks totaling more than $7,000.

