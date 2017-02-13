Fifth suspect in Alamogordo attempted...

Fifth suspect in Alamogordo attempted home invasion arrested

Authorities in Lincoln County arrested the fifth suspect in an attempted home invasion caught on camera earlier this month in Alamogordo. Lincoln County sheriff's deputies and Ruidoso police officers last Friday apprehended 35-year-old Jason Enjady in a residence in Ruidoso, Alamogordo Police Department Deputy Chief Roger Schoolcraft said on Monday.

