Ex-leader of drug ring convicted in New Mexico homicide case

A former leader of a drug trafficking organization that shipped large quantities of methamphetamine from Phoenix into the Alamogordo area of southern New Mexico has been convicted in a 2011 killing. The Alamogordo Daily News reports that a state District Court jury in Alamogordo on Friday convicted Joe D. Chavez Jr. of accessory to murder, conspiracy to murder, arson and tampering with evidence in the killing of 31-year-old Richard Valdez.

