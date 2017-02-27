Efforts to rein in small loans meet resistance from lawmakers who...

Mickey Barnett, lobbyist for the New Mexico Independent Finance Association, sits in a meeting of the House Business and Industry Committee on Friday while he waits for debate on House Bill 347. The committee unanimously advanced the measure, which would limit interest rates on most small loans to 175 percent, though its prospects in the Senate could be dim, with only three weeks left in the session and pressing budget matters still ahead.

