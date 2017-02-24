Donkey Baseball returns to Alamogordo

Donkey Baseball returns to Alamogordo

Donkey Baseball returns to Alamogordo Otero County Sheriff's Office seeks rematch against Holloman Air Force Base's firefighters after last year's victory. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2mgmTCW The Otero County Sheriff's Office and Holloman Air Force Base's firefighter are scheduled for a donkey baseball rematch on March 17. Donkey baseball follows the traditional rules of baseball but the twist is that each player is on a donkey, except the pitcher and catcher.

