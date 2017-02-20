Do a Ana County loses $90K open records lawsuit
A state judge has ordered DoA a Ana County government to pay more than $90,000 to an Alamogordo-based pet advocacy group for failing to hand over public records in a timely way. DoA a Ana County loses $90K open records lawsuit LAS CRUCES - A state judge has ordered DoA a Ana County government to pay more than $90,000 to an Alamogordo-based pet advocacy group for failing to hand over public records in a timely way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIGH SCHOOL -- 1957 vs. 2014
|2 hr
|Laughing
|24
|Quotes from famous people.
|2 hr
|Laughing
|26
|Chump Joke of the Day
|14 hr
|Ralph
|291
|Grandpa says' (Jan '16)
|14 hr
|Ralph
|615
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|14 hr
|Ralph
|626
|Venezuela diet
|14 hr
|Ralph
|7
|The Nine Lies Americans Were Told About Obamacare
|15 hr
|Ralph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC