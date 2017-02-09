District attorney gives details on shooting that killed Alamogordo officer
Authorities on Thursday provided some answers to the puzzle they've been trying to put together months after a man shot and killed beloved Alamogordo police officer Clint Corvinus. John Sugg, the district attorney in Alamogordo, gave some new insight into what went down during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
