County to hold public hearing on Hold Harmlessa

County to hold public hearing on Hold Harmless tax for judicial complex County Commissioners will hold a public hearing today to discuss issuance of gross receipt taxes for judicial complex. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2m9uxPs Otero County Commissioners from left to right, Lori Bies, Janet White and Susan Flores will conduct a public hearing today on issuing Hold Harmless gross receipt taxes for the new judicial complex at 6 p.m. at the Otero County Administration Building, 1101 N. New York Ave., Rm.

