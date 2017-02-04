City purchases new pool heater City Commissioners voted 7-0 to approve $31,597 to replace the Alamogordo Family Recreation Center's pool heater. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2kB2qaz City Commissioners voted 7-0 to approve $31,597 to purchase a new pool heater for the Alamogordo Family Recreation Center pool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.