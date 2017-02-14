City begins First and Florida realign...

City begins First and Florida realignment project

Tuesday Feb 14

South Florida Avenue to close on Monday, Feb. 20 from First Street to Arapaho Trail and to remain close for three months. City begins First and Florida realignment project South Florida Avenue to close on Monday, Feb. 20 from First Street to Arapaho Trail and to remain close for three months.

Alamogordo, NM

