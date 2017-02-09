Body cam video shows police shooting during foot pursuit
Baltimore Police identified 18-year-old Curtis Deal as the man fatally shot by a detective during a foot pursuit Tuesday February 7, 2017. Police also released footage from the detective's body camera that police say shows Deal raising a handgun in the direction of the officer prior to the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Understanding Zionism
|2 min
|Laughing
|58
|Trump says it may be 2018 before ACA replaced
|6 min
|Laughing
|14
|Trump is doing it !
|14 min
|Laughing
|154
|*New Immigration Laws*
|5 hr
|Ralph
|1
|Grandpa says' (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|Ralph
|603
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|Ralph
|614
|Chump Joke of the Day
|5 hr
|Ralph
|275
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC