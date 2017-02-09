Body cam video shows police shooting ...

Body cam video shows police shooting during foot pursuit

1 hr ago

Baltimore Police identified 18-year-old Curtis Deal as the man fatally shot by a detective during a foot pursuit Tuesday February 7, 2017. Police also released footage from the detective's body camera that police say shows Deal raising a handgun in the direction of the officer prior to the shooting.

