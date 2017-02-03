Armed suspects wanted in attempted home invasion
Armed suspects wanted in attempted home invasion The Alamogordo Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public to come forward with any information. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2l242ei Security footage shows three male suspects attempting to invade a resident's home after a female suspect allegedly knocked on resident's door asking for help.
