Alamogordo's former Xerox call center to close
Alamogordo's former Xerox call center to close Conduent, formerly known as Xerox, will be shutting down and leaving 80 residents unemployed as of April 11. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2lcWEtV Conduent, formerly known as Xerox, will be closing their call center in Alamogordo and laying off 80 employees as of April 11. ALAMOGORDO - Conduent, formerly known as Xerox, will be closing their doors in Alamogordo and leaving 80 residents without a job as of April 11. Xerox opened the facility, located at 2111 N. Florida Ave, in 2010. The facility served as a call center for customer inquiries for a single client, according to company spokeswoman Coco Salazar.
