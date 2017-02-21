Alamogordo ghost hunters investigate ...

Alamogordo ghost hunters investigate haunting in historic downtown

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

Alamogordo ghost hunters investigate haunting in historic downtown Alamogordo's Hidden Haunts Paranormal investigated their first haunting in town Sunday, Feb. 19. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2m66IYK Hidden Haunts Paranormal Investigator Joanne Brandt turns on her cell phone flash light to inspect a small passage way on the third floor of the Everything Outwest vintage store, 819 N. New York Ave. Sunday, Feb. 19. ALAMOGORDO - When it comes to ghosts and things that go bump in the night most people want to run away but for Alamogordo's Hidden Haunts Paranormal, a group of professional paranormal investigators, they run to the action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hollywood & New York Einsteins 39 min Laughing 3
Phony Protesters 56 min Laughing 10
Mexico is Angry ! 1 hr Ralph 2
Arkansas Wedding . 1 hr Ralph 1
Trump is doing it ! 4 hr Ralph 173
Venezuela diet 6 hr Ralph 18
HIGH SCHOOL -- 1957 vs. 2014 11 hr Ralph 26
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Otero County was issued at February 24 at 6:26PM MST

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC