18 images of cute kids and cool colors at the Gema

Kyanite from Brazil is on display Saturday, February 18, 2017, during the Museum Rocks! Gem and Mineral Show at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum. 18 images of cute kids and cool colors at the Gem and Mineral Show Kyanite from Brazil is on display Saturday, February 18, 2017, during the Museum Rocks! Gem and Mineral Show at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.